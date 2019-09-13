Debate night: Biden, Warren, Sanders and the fight for frontrunner

10 candidates have taken the stage at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, with another 10 watching from the sidelines. But 3 contestants have clearly become the top contenders: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The big picture: The 3 are firmly divided, with Warren and Sanders residing far left of Biden on issues including Medicare for All, college tuition and views of the overall "system." Warren and Biden will debate for the first time in Houston, with previous debates' 2-night splits having kept them apart. .