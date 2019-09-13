Debate night: Biden, Warren, Sanders and the fight for frontrunner

10 candidates have taken the stage at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, with another 10 watching from the sidelines. But 3 contestants have clearly become the top contenders: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The big picture: The 3 are firmly divided, with Warren and Sanders residing far left of Biden on issues including Medicare for All, college tuition and views of the overall "system." Warren and Biden will debate for the first time in Houston, with previous debates' 2-night splits having kept them apart. .
- Warren has been steadily gaining in the polls, now standing in the second-place spot on stage. But she has yet to top Biden, who’s consistently led the pack since joining the race.
Sanders and Warren are support Medicare for All, while Biden is seeking to expand upon Obamacare. The issue has been a defining line between progressive and moderate candidates.
What they're saying:
- Biden: "My plan for health care costs a lot of money. It costs $740 billion. It doesn't cost $30 trillion. $3.4 trillion a year... [Sen. Warren] has not indicated how she pays for it, and [Sen. Sanders] has in fact come forward and said how he pays for it, but it only gets him about halfway there.
- Warren: "The answer is on Medicare for All. Costs are going to go up for wealthier individuals and costs are going to go up for giant corporations. But for hard-working families across this country, costs are going to go down, and that's how it should work under Medicare for All in our health care."
- Sanders: "Every study done shows that Medicare for All is the most cost-effective approach to providing health care to every man, woman and child in this country. I wrote the damn bill, if I may say so."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also took a bite at Sanders, stating: "While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the billl. Page 8 of the bill it says we will no longer say we will not have private insurance as we know it. ... I don’t think that’s a bold idea, i think it's a bad idea.”
- Medicare for All would virtually abolish private insurance, while plans like Biden's often rest on providing a public option while allowing citizens to keep their private insurance if they'd like.
Go deeper: