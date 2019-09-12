Reality check: There are 10 contenders, not just 2, on the stage in tonight's debate, which is hosted by ABC and airs from 8-11 p.m. ET.

What they're saying: Both campaigns downplayed any intention of getting personal or going negative, though a senior Biden campaign official acknowledged others' appetite for a "head-on narrative."

Biden will focus on "running his race regardless of who’s attacking him," the official told reporters. He'll make an "affirmative case about the progressive change he's made," and talk about rebuilding the middle class and protecting the Affordable Care Act.

A Warren campaign aide said she'll focus on how what's "broken" in America, what changes she wants and "how she's building a movement to make it happen."

Health care is one of the biggest contrasts between Warren and Biden. Biden wants to build on the ACA, while Warren supports Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All legislation.

But no matter what issue they're discussing, the biggest difference that Warren could try to highlight is the fact that she views the entire system as broken and she wants to overhaul it, while Biden views President Trump as a bigger problem than the system.

What else to watch in tonight's debate:

Texas has suffered two mass shootings in the past few weeks, meaning gun safety will likely be a dominant theme discussed tonight.

Beto O'Rourke went back home to El Paso to address one of those shootings, and that could be a way he tries to break through in tonight's debate.

Earlier debates hammered on the theme of beating Trump. Tonight's may delve into arguments for coalition-building.

Be smart: As Warren gains in the polls, no one has figured out how to attack her yet, so watch to see if and how other 2020 Democrats go after her or stay focused on Biden.