2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg would bring the U.S. back into the Iran nuclear deal, rejoin the Paris climate accord and wouldn't currently consider military force in Iran or Venezuela.

The backdrop: Buttigieg, who currently sits around 4th or 5th in most polls, gave his first foreign policy speech today at Indiana University. He said as president he would isolate dictators, prioritize international cooperation — particularly on climate change — and have a "high bar" for military intervention.