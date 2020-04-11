1 hour ago - Health

U.S. passes Italy on recorded coronavirus deaths

Orion Rummler

A daughter says goodbye to her father as medics transport him to Stamford Hospital on April 2 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: More than 1,000 people in the U.S. have died every day from COVID-19 since April 1. China has reported fewer infections and deaths, but its reporting is encountering considerable skepticism.

Where it stands: Hard-struck states like New York, Louisiana and Illinois have passed their expected peak dates, when demands for medical resources like hospital beds and ventilators would be at their highest points, per models by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

  • The death toll in New York — the epicenter of the virus in the U.S. — surged to its highest one-day total on Thursday, a record-high for the third straight day, then lowered on Friday.
  • Social distancing measures could bring the total projected death toll in the U.S. down to 60,000, a significant drop from earlier models that projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.
  • African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanics are more likely than others in the U.S. to be endangered by the coronavirus due to chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Friday.

The other side: China's reported infections and deaths have been questioned by allies including Iran in recent days, the New York Times reports.

  • The CIA has reportedly been warning the White House since February that China has understated its infection rates, per the Times.

The bottom line: The U.S. missed the boat on the kind of swift, early response that would have been most effective against COVID-19, and has been scrambling to catch up ever since, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

Go deeper: Global coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000

Updated 38 mins ago - Health
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,724,736 — Total deaths: 104,938 — Total recoveries: 390,335Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 503,594 — Total deaths: 18,860 — Total recoveries: 29,223Map.
  3. Public health latest: Chronic health conditions and inequality put people of color at heightened risk for coronavirus — New FDA guidelines focus on protecting food service workers.
  4. 2020 latest: Maryland's June 2 primary will be "primarily through mail-in ballots" — Republicans worried about Trump's daily briefings, eventual plan to restart economy.
  5. Business latest: Some smaller airlines won't have to provide federal government with collateral.
  6. Federal government update: Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1— Efforts to increase work requirements for food stamps paused — Tech companies are stepping into the void.
  7. 🌷🐇 Easter weekend: America's biggest test yet on social distancing.
  8. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

