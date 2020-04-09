1 hour ago - Health

Fauci: Social distancing could reduce coronavirus death toll to 60,000

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" on Thursday that he's hopeful that social-distancing measures in place across the U.S. will reduce the total number of coronavirus deaths.

Why it matters: Fauci said that while early models projected between 100,000 and 200,000 U.S. deaths from the pandemic, he now believes that number could come down to 60,000 — but he emphasized the importance of keeping social distancing in place to ensure that trend holds.

What he said:

"The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we're having a definite positive effect by this mitigation things that we're doing — this physical separation — so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.
"But having said that, we better be careful that we don't say, 'OK, we're doing so well we can pull back.' We still have to put our foot on the accelerator when it comes to the mitigation and the physical separation."

Trump suggests keeping coronavirus death toll to 100,000 would be sign of success

President Trump told a press briefing Sunday the U.S. coronavirus death toll could have reached 2.2 million without social distancing restrictions, and it would signal "we all together have done a very good job" if the number is limited to 100,000–200,000.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN earlier Sunday that models suggest COVID-19 could kill 100,000–200,000 Americans, though he stressed the projections are a "moving target." Trump said it's a "horrible number," but it could it have been worse were it not for the restrictions and the $2.2 trillion stimulus package he signed into law Friday.

Ursula Perano

Fauci says 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die from coronavirus

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that models suggest the coronavirus will infect millions of Americans and could kill 100,000–200,000, though he stressed that the projections are "such a moving target."

Why it matters: Fauci has been the coronavirus task force's most outspoken advocate for emergency social distancing measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, sometimes contradicting President Trump's more optimistic outlook.

Jacob Knutson

Fauci says Trump backed off Easter reopening after seeing coronavirus projections

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that President Trump decided to extend social distancing restrictions for another 30 days after viewing models projecting coronavirus deaths over the weekend.

Why it matters: The models project that the virus will infect millions of Americans and could kill 100,000 to 200,000 even with current guidelines in place, Fauci said Sunday.

