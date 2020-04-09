New York's coronavirus death toll hits record high for third straight day
799 people died from coronavirus in New York over the past 24 hours, a record high for the third straight day that brings the state's total death toll to 7,067.
Why it matters: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference that social distancing is helping to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus hospitalizations, and that deaths are a lagging indicator. Still, he called the death figures "shocking and painful," noting that the virus has killed more than double the number of people who died in New York on 9/11.
- New York is now planning to bring in additional funeral directors to manage the massive loss of life, Cuomo said.
- The governor also said that New York will start an effort called "New York Loves" that will coordinate the charities, non-profits and foundations that are looking to help the state recover from the crisis.
What he's saying:
“9/11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation. We’ve done everything we can since 9/11 to make sure 9/11 didn’t happen again. We lose 2,753 lives on 9/11. We’ve lost over 7,000 lives to this crisis. That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it.
"9/11 was so devastating, so tragic. And then in many ways we lose so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer. There was no explosion, but it was a silent explosion that just ripples through society with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11.”
