In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A bar owner closes up before the citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew comes into effect on Oct. 17 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Streets in the usually bustling Paris and eight other French cities were "deserted" Saturday, as a four-week overnight curfew came into effect to combat spiking coronavirus cases, per the BBC.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as cases surge. Though governments are stopping short of crippling nationwide lockdowns, some have imposed regional ones. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

An inn in Bavaria, Germany on Oct. 17. Half of the state's districts and cities have restrictions including on closing hours. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Oct. 15 new measures such as a curfews for restaurants and bars in coronavirus hot spots. Photo: Angelika Warmuth/Picture Allliance via Getty Images
The Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the Coral Challenge Cup rugby league trophy at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 17, 2020. U.K. restrictions extend to a ban on fans inside stadiums. The government has introduced a three-tier alert system for towns and cities, with bars that don't serve food closed in cities under level 3 restrictions. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images
A park on Oct. 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Catalonia, as new restrictions come into effect. Restaurants and bars that don't offer takeaways must shut for 15 days and children's play areas must close at 8 p.m., along with other measures. Madrid is among the other Spanish regions under restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs. Photo: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images
Ghent, Belgium, on Oct. 17, where restaurants and bars have been closing at 11 p.m., among other measures. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said these venues must close for one month from Oct 19. Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A closed bar in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Oct. 17, where the catering industry has been ordered to remain shut for at least four weeks. Photo: Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy on Oct. 17. Stadiums must be limited to 1,000 supporters. Other measures in the country include mandatory midnight closing and a ban on outdoor and indoor private parties. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
The UNESCO Main Square in Krakow, Poland on Oct. 17, as new new measures come into effect across the country, such as restricted opening hours for restaurants, events reduced to 25% attendance, and gyms and swimming pools closed. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

In photos: Thousands rally nationwide for Women's March

Demonstrators rally as they take part in the nationwide Women's March on in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur /AFP via Getty Images

Thousands rallied in cities across the U.S. on Saturday in a Women's March meant "to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to [President] Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat."

Driving the news: Many attending Saturday's marches — from Washington, D.C., to Mobile, Alabama and Boise, Idaho held signs depicting the late Supreme Court justice, who, before dying last month, reportedly told her granddaughter that her "most fervent wish" was that she would "not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state will deploy a "micro-cluster strategy" to target the coronavirus "block-by-block" instead of at the statewide or regional levels.

Why it matters: Cuomo said that while New York's infection rate has remained relatively low — at an average of 1.1% average as of Saturday — “the fall is a new phase."

