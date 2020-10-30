Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of COVID-19 cases

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Photo: THIERRY ROGE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium is enforcing a strict lockdown starting Sunday amid rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and a surge of deaths, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

Why it matters: De Croo said the government saw no choice but to lock down "to ensure that our health care system does not collapse." Scientists and health officials said deaths have doubled every six days, per the Guardian.

Details: De Croo added that these measures are Belgium's "last chance" and said they will remain in place through at least Dec. 13, but will be evaluated on Dec. 1, according to the Brussels Times.

  • Non-essential and non-medical businesses — such as hair salons, bars and restaurants — will close.
  • Indoor gatherings are no longer permitted and outdoor gatherings will be limited to four people.
  • Schools are to remain closed until mid-November.

The big picture: Belgium has seen over 392,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths since the pandemic got underway, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • This is Belgium's second lockdown of the pandemic, after the country first shut down in March, according to Politico.

What they're saying: "If the figures continue to rise at this rate, it is simple: there will come a time when the doors of our intensive care will close,” Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said.

Worth noting: Belgium is the third European country to impose lockdown measures this week.

Go deeper: A new round of coronavirus shutdowns hits the U.S. and Europe

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus surge threatens to shut classrooms down again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The nationwide surge in coronavirus cases is forcing many school districts to pull back from in-person instruction.

Why it matters: Remote learning is a burden on parents, teachers and students. But the wave of new infections, and its strain on some hospitals' capacity, makes all forms of reopening harder to justify.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The good and bad news about antibody therapies — U.S. sets new single-day case record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of cases — Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local cases.
  4. Economy: Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021.
  5. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  6. Technology: The pandemic isn't slowing tech.
  7. Travel: CDC replaces COVID-19 cruise ban with less restrictive "conditional sailing order."
  8. Sports: High school football's pandemic struggles.
  9. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

The good and bad news about coronavirus antibody therapies

Illustration: Axios Visuals

Antibody treatments are showing promise as an important tool against the coronavirus, but there aren't going to be a lot of them at first and they could also come with hefty price tags.

Driving the news: Regeneron announced on Wednesday that its antibody cocktail reduced infected patients’ need to visit the doctor or go to the hospital by 57% — but there are only 50,000 doses available right now, Stat reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow