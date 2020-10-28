Germany goes back into lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will enact one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns since spring, closing bars and restaurants nationwide for most of November, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Germany is the latest European country to reimpose some form of lockdown measures amid a surge in cases across the continent.

  • Shops will be allowed to remain open so long as they follow social-distancing orders.
  • Movie theaters, concert halls and sports centers will be closed.
  • Germany currently has over 472,000 coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins University. It has seen almost 10,200 deaths.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan as cases surge in the Midwest.
  2. Health: Surge "is real" and not just caused by more tests, Trump's testing czar saysMask mandates help control the rise in hospitalizations Some coronavirus survivors have "autoantibodies."
  3. Business: Surge is sinking consumer confidence Testing is a windfall.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. World: Putin mandates face masks.
Mask mandates help control the rise in coronavirus hospitalizations

Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising much more dramatically in places that don’t require people to wear a face mask, according to a new Vanderbilt University analysis.

The big picture: The findings reinforce what experts have been saying for months: Masks — and mask mandates — work. They will not vanquish the coronavirus on their own, but they help. A lot.

Some coronavirus survivors have "autoantibodies"

Some coronavirus survivors' immune systems may be producing antibodies that are attacking their bodies, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This may make severe coronavirus cases worse, and also may help explain why some patients suffer symptoms for months after being infected.

