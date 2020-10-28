Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will enact one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns since spring, closing bars and restaurants nationwide for most of November, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: Germany is the latest European country to reimpose some form of lockdown measures amid a surge in cases across the continent.
- Shops will be allowed to remain open so long as they follow social-distancing orders.
- Movie theaters, concert halls and sports centers will be closed.
- Germany currently has over 472,000 coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins University. It has seen almost 10,200 deaths.