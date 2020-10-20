1 hour ago - World

Ireland moving back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

A pub in Dublin on Oct. 19., when Ireland reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 50,993. "If we pull together, we'll be able to celebrate Christmas," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at a briefing announcing new restrictions. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland will return to its highest level of lockdown restrictions this week to combat surging coronavirus cases Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced Monday evening.

Why it matters: Ireland is the first European country to announce a return to a full nationwide lockdown. Martin described the measures that will see non-essential retailers close, home visits banned and a three-mile travel limit imposed from midnight Wednesday as "probably Europe's strictest regime." Bars, cafes and restaurants can only serve takeout meals only under the measures, which are set to last for six weeks.

8 hours ago - Health

Sweden's top epidemiologist defends coronavirus strategy

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Swedish Public Health Agency holds a press conference updating on the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/AFP

Anders Tegnell, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, defended his country's coronavirus strategy in an interview with the New Statesman, telling the newspaper that Sweden did not pursue "herd immunity" and "definitely had a virtual lockdown" — despite looser restrictions than most countries.

Why it matters: Sweden's more relaxed approach to the pandemic compared to other industrialized countries has been a source of controversy, with many libertarians and conservatives, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), arguing that the U.S. should have pursued a similar strategy.

15 hours ago - Health

Wisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues amid COVID surge

Police stand guard outside of a rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Wisconsin judge on Monday reimposed a previous order from Gov. Tony Evers (D) limiting the number of people who can gather indoors in bars, restaurants, and other places to 25% capacity.

Why it matters: Wisconsin, a swing state for the presidential elections, is facing one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country, with a record 1,090 people hospitalized as of Sunday. The state also hit new records last week for daily COVID-19 infections and deaths.

11 hours ago - Health

Trump attacks CNN as "dumb b*stards" for continuing to cover pandemic

President Trump attacked CNN for continuing to cover the coronavirus pandemic, calling the network "dumb b*stards" at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona on Monday.

Why it matters: The president's attacks on the media and Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, come as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are again surging across the country, just two weeks out from Election Day.

