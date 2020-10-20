Ireland moving back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

The Republic of Ireland will return to its highest level of lockdown restrictions this week to combat surging coronavirus cases Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced Monday evening.

Why it matters: Ireland is the first European country to announce a return to a full nationwide lockdown. Martin described the measures that will see non-essential retailers close, home visits banned and a three-mile travel limit imposed from midnight Wednesday as "probably Europe's strictest regime." Bars, cafes and restaurants can only serve takeout meals only under the measures, which are set to last for six weeks.