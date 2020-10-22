French President Emmanuel Macron at the Seine Saint Denis prefecture headquarters in Paris, on Tuesday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
France has become the second European country to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.
The big picture: France had reported 1,000,369 cases and 34,075 deaths from the coronavirus by Thursday morning, per JHU. French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of health emergency and instated a curfew on virus hot spots earlier this month. Spain became on Wednesday the first European country to top 1 million cases.
