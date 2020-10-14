59 mins ago - World

Macron declares state of emergency, curfew as COVID-19 cases rise in France

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: MATHIEU CUGNOT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday declared a state of health emergency and instated a curfew on some of the regions that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus, France 24 reports.

Why it matters: A number of European countries have reimposed lockdown measures, as an uptick in COVID-19 cases has eroded the continent's earlier progress in containing the virus. Macron described the situation as a "second wave."

What's happening: The region surrounding Paris along with cities including Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint Etienne and Toulouse will have a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for at least a month, starting this Saturday.

  • People will be allowed to be out during curfew so long as they have a good reason. Those who violate the curfew will face a fine of €135 (about $159.)
  • Macron said there won't be restrictions on public transit, and people will be able to travel between regions.
  • The state of emergency will begin at midnight on Friday.

By the numbers: France has seen more than 820,00 cases in total, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
5 hours ago - World

Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Italy on Wednesday reported 7,332 new positive COVID-19 tests — breaking its previous record for most infections added in a single day — while the U.K. reported nearly 20,000 new cases.

Why it matters: Italy was one of the world's first major coronavirus hotspots, locking down the entire country in March as hospitals threatened to be overwhelmed, and the U.K. has Europe's highest death toll. After successfully suppressing the virus over the summer, many European countries are facing a potentially devastating second wave.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine — The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down.
  2. Business: A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds.
  3. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  4. World: Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
11 hours ago - Health

Black Americans are more skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine

Data: KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Strikingly large shares of Black Americans say they would be reluctant to get a coronavirus vaccine — even if it was free and had been deemed safe by scientists, according to a new nationwide survey from KFF and The Undefeated.

Why it matters: The findings reflect well-founded distrust of government and health care institutions, and they underscore the need for credible outreach efforts when a vaccine is distributed. Otherwise, distribution could fail to effectively reach the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow