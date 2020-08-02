14 hours ago - Health

Young people drive rise in coronavirus cases in Europe

People attend a rave in boats in Berlin's Kreuzberg district on May 31. Photo: David Gannon/AFP

A sudden surge in new cases in parts of Europe is jeopardizing the continent's progress in containing the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Young people are going to bars and ignoring social-distancing rules, as authorities decry what they view as a lack of concern for older generations to whom the virus poses more risk, WSJ writes.

What's happening: Health authorities said the incidence rate for the coronavirus in France between July 20 and 25 for people age 20–29 was at 19.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 9.7 per 100,000 for the population as a whole.

  • The median age for new infections in Italy dropped to around 40 over the past month, compared to over 60 during the lockdown in April.
  • People ages 15–29 made up more than 27% of Spain's cases in July, compared to 6% at the end of March.

The bottom line: The uptick among young people catching the virus has lead to an overall spike in the number of new cases in some countries.

  • Germany has been recording around 900 new cases daily since last week, compared to its average of about 300 in April.
  • France has reported more than 1,000 daily cases, while Spain reports more than 2,000 new cases a day.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow