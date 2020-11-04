Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Italy imposes regional lockdown as coronavirus cases spike

Dave Lawler, author of World

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (c) made the call. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Much of Italy will be placed under a strict lockdown as of Friday in the most drastic steps the country has taken to fight the coronavirus since it led the world into lockdown nearly eight months ago.

The big picture: Italy managed to keep the spread of the virus largely under control for months after a brutal first wave. But like much of Europe, it's currently recording unprecedented daily case counts and scrambling to avoid a return to overcrowded hospitals and climbing death tolls in the coming weeks.

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Driving the news: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the strictest policies would be implemented in four regions: Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta in the North, as well as Calabria in the south. Lombardy is home to Milan and accounts for one-fifth of Italy's GDP.

  • Travel in and out of those regions will be banned except where absolutely necessary, while bars and restaurants will be closed. Sicily and Puglia will face a less strict quarantine, per AP.
  • Conte has resisted a nationwide lockdown in favor of a tiered, regional approach, though he has recommended that all Italians remain home when possible and ordered most restaurants to close by 6pm.
  • The new restrictions have been met by protests, in particular from the hospitality industry, which was just beginning to recover from the previous lockdown.

Oriana Gonzalez
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he's "confident we'll emerge victorious"

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a speech from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon that he’s not ready to declare victory yet, but “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The big picture: Neither Biden nor President Trump have secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes to claim a win. Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Qualcomm results top expectations amid "milestone quarter"

Photo: Wang Gang/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that topped expectations, sending its shares higher. The results came amid stronger-than-anticipated smartphone shipments and licensing revenue.

Why it matters: Qualcomm is a major force in the wireless industry and arguably the biggest U.S.-based player in 5G.

