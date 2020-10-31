Austria reimposes coronavirus lockdown amid surge of infections

Austria on Saturday announced a four-week nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants as another surge of coronavirus infections strains the country's health care system, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The country reported more than 5,600 new coronavirus cases on Friday, forcing the government to reimpose partial lockdown measures that it had lifted in April. It is one of several European nations implementing lockdowns in response to cases increases.

What they're saying: “We did not take this decision lightly but it is necessary,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday, according to Reuters.

He said the measures will take effect from Tuesday until the end of November, and will include a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Restaurants, bars and cafes will be allowed to provide a take-away service, and hotels will be closed to all but business travelers.

Kurz described the curfew as a “ban on visits" aimed to hinder private parties that have driven infections.

Go deeper: A new round of coronavirus shutdowns hits the U.S. and Europe