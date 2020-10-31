Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Austria reimposes coronavirus lockdown amid surge of infections

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaking in Vienna on Oct. 31. Photo: Hans Punz/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria on Saturday announced a four-week nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants as another surge of coronavirus infections strains the country's health care system, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The country reported more than 5,600 new coronavirus cases on Friday, forcing the government to reimpose partial lockdown measures that it had lifted in April. It is one of several European nations implementing lockdowns in response to cases increases.

What they're saying: “We did not take this decision lightly but it is necessary,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday, according to Reuters.

  • He said the measures will take effect from Tuesday until the end of November, and will include a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Restaurants, bars and cafes will be allowed to provide a take-away service, and hotels will be closed to all but business travelers.
  • Kurz described the curfew as a “ban on visits" aimed to hinder private parties that have driven infections.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

A new round of coronavirus shutdowns hits the U.S. and Europe

A couple wearing protective face masks ride their bicycle in a deserted street before the 9pm city-wide night time curfew during the coronavirus. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Several U.S. cities and European governments imposed new restrictions Wednesday to curb the spikes in COVID-19 cases, such as closing restaurants, bars and limiting social gatherings.

Ursula Perano
6 hours ago - World

Greece tightening coronavirus restrictions as Europe cases spike

A coronavirus health worker in Greece. Photo: Grigoris Siamidis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced that most of the country will resume a coronavirus lockdown starting Tuesday, including closing restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters and gyms, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greece is the latest country to reimpose restrictions due to spiking cases throughout Europe. The continent is set to see a wave of the virus this winter season, with countries including Spain, Germany and France already reporting spikes in cases and shutting down.

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Fauci: COVID-19 hotspots have materialized across "the entire country"

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Graeme Jennings/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is "seeing hotspots literally throughout the entire country," with a countrywide average of 70,000 COVID-19 cases per day, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's annual forum Friday.

Driving the news: The U.S. hit another grim milestone on Friday, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassing 9 million as new infections surge across the country, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

