Pay transparency law could see movement in California

Emily Peck
Emily Peck, author of Markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A Democratic state senator in California introduced a bill Thursday that would require employers to disclose salary ranges for open positions, and publicly report employee and contractor pay data.

Why it matters: Pay transparency laws are increasingly seen by equal pay advocates as the next key policy in closing racial and gender pay gaps.

  • It means the next time you go looking for a job you might know how much it pays — for real — ahead of time.
  • A similar law went into effect in Colorado last year, and is about to take effect in New York City in May.
  • California already requires employers to disclose salary ranges, but only if asked by a prospective candidate.
  • "I think the tide is turning in terms of support for stronger pay equity laws," said Jessica Stender, a policy director for Equal Rights Advocates, one of four advocacy groups that worked on this bill, introduced by Monique Limón (D) in the Senate and coauthored by Sen. Nancy Skinner and Assemblymember Cristina Garcia.
  • In the UK employers have had to disclose pay disparity data and it has helped narrow gaps, Stender said.

The big picture: The rise of remote work means that local laws, particularly coming from places like NYC and California, can have national implications.

  • After Colorado's transparency law went into affect, companies who posted remote jobs simply said residents of Colorado could not apply. But large employers — like ones based in NY and Calif. — likely won't be able to do this due to the millions of in-demand workers in these two states.

State of play: While these laws are still new, there is evidence that pay transparency does narrow wage gaps from the public sector. The gender pay gap for federal workers, who can tap publicly available salary information, was 93%, according to a GAO report from 2017. For U.S. workers overall, it's 82%.

  • Black, hispanic and Native American women face wider gaps.
  • Laws banning employers from asking job candidates for salary history have already changed the hiring process for many women, in complicated ways.

The other side: Companies have argued it's burdensome and complicated to post pay ranges.

What's next: It's likely that business groups will oppose this new bill, as they opposed previous pay equity laws in the state.

  • Companies in New York are already scrambling to get into shape ahead of the city's law taking affect in May.

Shawna Chen
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Trump, children to testify in New York probe

Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A judge has ordered former President Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.

Why it matters: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has alleged that Trump Organization used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.
  4. States: Virginia Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates.
  5. World: U.S. to spend $250 million in vaccine support to African countries — BTS to perform in South Korea amid COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

Team China's foreign-born Olympians

Team China’s Jake Chielos and Eileen Gu. Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images, Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Olympians must be citizens of the country they represent, and China doesn't allow for dual citizenship. So how are Americans with U.S. passports competing for Team China in Beijing?

State of play: The Chinese government appears to have loosened its strict nationality laws in an attempt to win medals and present a stronger image at the Olympics.

