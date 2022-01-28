Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Momentum builds for salary transparency

Jennifer A. Kingson

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City will soon require employers to supply a salary range when they're advertising a position — the biggest step yet in the growing but controversial movement for pay transparency.

Why it matters: Laws like New York's aim to give workers, particularly women and people of color, more power in job negotiations. But the rise in remote work is throwing a wrench into the effort.

Driving the news: Under the new law, which takes effect in May, any employer trying to fill a position based in New York City will have to advertise the minimum and maximum salary.

  • New York's role as the nation's financial capital and business bellwether puts the pay transparency movement front and center.
  • "I’d say it’s a game changer," Tauseef Rahman, a partner at the Mercer consulting firm who specializes in pay equity and transparency, tells Axios.

The big picture: While pay discrimination is illegal everywhere, and more states are banning the practice of asking candidates' salary histories, employers still have a big upper hand in compensation negotiations, and it's very hard for job candidates to find out salary information up front.

  • Among the goals: to ensure that women and people of color don't get offered substantially lower salaries, as has happened historically.
  • For employers, the rule can help stave off pay discrimination claims. For workers, there's comfort in knowing that your income is in line with what the boss is offering others.
  • "As a practical matter, pay transparency laws provide prospective employees with more clarity around how lucrative a potential position is before they get too deep into the recruitment process," says Danielle J. Moss, a partner in the labor law practice of Gibson Dunn.

Where it stands: At least eight states and several cities have laws on pay transparency, but most are weaker than New York City's.

  • A handful of private employers have taken matters into their own hands. Whole Foods lets employees look up how much their co-workers make, and a number of tech companies — like Buffer, GitLab and Whereby — post formulas about how salaries are derived.

Yes, but: Remote work can give employers an easy way to avoid localized pay-transparency laws, at least for some positions.

  • Colorado's strictest-in-the-nation law forces employers of all sizes to post pay information for all jobs advertised, even if they're for remote positions that could potentially be performed in Colorado.
  • But experts say that's actually had a chilling effect, prompting companies to pull their listings from the state.
  • "An employer would say, this position is eligible to work remotely except for in the state of Colorado," says Rahman of Mercer.

There are other problems, too. Employee compensation isn't always an exact or one-size-fits-all science — there can be legitimate reasons why star performers or people with unusual backgrounds get outlier salaries.

  • "If an employer is posting a first of its kind or a unique position, it may not lend itself to a pay band or salary range that can be disclosed," says Moss.
  • Plus, pay transparency laws can create confusion or headaches for multi-state employers.

The bottom line: With states like Massachusetts and South Carolina now considering pay transparency, the trend is likely to continue. But we're a long way from Norway, where everyone's salary is public information.

Emily Peck
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Neil Young's Spotify standoff matters to the music industry

Neil Young in 2019. Photo: Gus Stewart/Getty Images

Spotify will remove Neil Young's music from its streaming platform, because the 76-year-old rock icon objected to the company's response to vaccine misinformation.

The big picture: This matters more than you'd think, given the popularity of old music.

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Exclusive: Meta's civil rights chief aims to "turn the knob" for good

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Meta

A year ago, Facebook brought in Roy Austin, Jr. to lead a new team focused on civil rights. Since then, he has assembled a squad of experts advising parent company Meta on everything from voting rights to hate speech to ensuring new products don't have discriminatory impact.

The big picture: Austin's team of nine must tackle those tough issues inside a company of nearly 70,000 employees serving more than 3 billion users around the world.

Caitlin Owens
3 hours ago - Health

Contact tracing fizzles across America

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

States across the country are scaling back their contact tracing efforts, often focusing on vulnerable communities and relying more on Americans to alert close contacts themselves after testing positive for COVID.

Why it matters: As vaccines have become available, the virus has become more infectious and life has slowly headed more toward normal, health officials have come to view contact tracing as a relatively inefficient use of resources.

