Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg apologized during a "60 Minutes" interview broadcast Sunday "if somebody was hurt" by language he's used in the past.

Details: In the wide-ranging interview, CBS' Scott Pelley pushed the former New York City mayor on passages from a "tongue-in-cheek" 1990 booklet by his employees, titled "The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg" which contained crude comments purportedly said by him.

What he's saying: "I can tell you that years ago on the trading room floors, things were different," Bloomberg said.

"I apologize for that, I'm sorry if somebody was hurt ... I can't go rewrite history. I can only tell you now it is a different world."

Go deeper: Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.