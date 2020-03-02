Bloomberg on claims of sexist comments: I'm sorry if anybody was hurt
Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Feb. 29 dinner in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg apologized during a "60 Minutes" interview broadcast Sunday "if somebody was hurt" by language he's used in the past.
Details: In the wide-ranging interview, CBS' Scott Pelley pushed the former New York City mayor on passages from a "tongue-in-cheek" 1990 booklet by his employees, titled "The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg" which contained crude comments purportedly said by him.
What he's saying: "I can tell you that years ago on the trading room floors, things were different," Bloomberg said.
- "I apologize for that, I'm sorry if somebody was hurt ... I can't go rewrite history. I can only tell you now it is a different world."
