Sanders takes aim at Bloomberg: "Trump will chew him up and spit him out"
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Bernie Sanders told CBS "60 Minutes" that he was surprised by Mike Bloomberg's lackluster performance at Wednesday's Democratic debate.
What he's saying: "If that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."
Watch the video:
The exchange:
Anderson Cooper: "Were you surprised by how unprepared he seemed for some very basic, obvious questions at a debate in Nevada?"
Bernie Sanders: "Yes, I was. I was. And if that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I — I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."
Anderson Cooper: "Are you less worried about Michael Bloomberg? If you were worried about him before, are you less worried now after having that debate?"
Bernie Sanders: "I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And — you know, we've never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election."
Why it matters: Bloomberg's Democratic rivals zeroed in on him at his debate debut.
- Bloomberg didn't directly address Sen. Elizabeth Warren's portrayal of him as racist and sexist.
- When Warren asked the former mayor to release women from nondisclosure agreements that barred them from publicly sharing their allegations, Bloomberg said, "Maybe they didn't like a joke I told."
Go deeper: Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage