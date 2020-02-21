1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders takes aim at Bloomberg: "Trump will chew him up and spit him out"

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders told CBS "60 Minutes" that he was surprised by Mike Bloomberg's lackluster performance at Wednesday's Democratic debate.

What he's saying: "If that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."

Watch the video:

The exchange:

Anderson Cooper:  "Were you surprised by how unprepared he seemed for some very basic, obvious questions at a debate in Nevada?"
Bernie Sanders: "Yes, I was. I was. And if that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I — I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."
Anderson Cooper: "Are you less worried about Michael Bloomberg? If you were worried about him before, are you less worried now after having that debate?"
Bernie Sanders: "I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And — you know, we've never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election."

Why it matters: Bloomberg's Democratic rivals zeroed in on him at his debate debut.

  • Bloomberg didn't directly address Sen. Elizabeth Warren's portrayal of him as racist and sexist.
  • When Warren asked the former mayor to release women from nondisclosure agreements that barred them from publicly sharing their allegations, Bloomberg said, "Maybe they didn't like a joke I told."

Mike Allen

Bloomberg's rough debut

Photo: John Locher/AP

Mike Bloomberg was booed during his debut debate as a Democratic presidential candidate — indicative of a rusty outing where the former New York mayor looked unprepared to respond to obvious lines of attack.

Why it matters ... The debate underscored the Bloomberg’s campaign biggest fear: It's hard to hide to his prickly demeanor. Bloomberg had all the time, practice and forewarning money could buy — and still struggled mightily on the public stage. 

Orion Rummler

Warren launches at Bloomberg: We can't "substitute one arrogant billionaire for another"

Bloomberg in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth at Wednesday's Democratic debate painted New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.

What she's saying: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against. We're talking about a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

Ursula Perano

Debate night: Democrats fight for make-or-break moments in Nevada

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg defended his wealth to his Democratic competitors in his debate debut, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, a front-runner, faced comparisons to President Trump over his populist appeals, at the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas Wednesday just days before the Nevada caucuses.

The big picture: Sanders argued that Bloomberg's version of centrism won't produce the voter turnout needed to beat Trump. Bloomberg retorted that he doesn't think there's "any chance, whatsoever" of Sanders beating Trump and struck at the senator's Medicare for All plan.

