Warren skewers Bloomberg over a "drip, drip, drip" of sexual harassment accusations
Warren and Bloomberg on Feb. 19. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday's debate stage of signing "who knows how many" non-disclosure agreements with his female employees over sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
What she's saying: "Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?"
- She added: "We are not gonna beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many non-disclosure agreements and the 'drip, drip, drip' of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against."
What he's saying: "We're not going to end these agreements because they were made consensually," Bloomberg said, adding that he expects them to "remain private."
- Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that a non-disclosure agreement with Bloomberg would include accusations of misconduct.
The big picture: Non-disclosure agreements have effectively been used to settle sexual harassment or misconduct claims and keep them out of the public eye.
