2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Warren skewers Bloomberg over a "drip, drip, drip" of sexual harassment accusations

Orion Rummler

Warren and Bloomberg on Feb. 19. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday's debate stage of signing "who knows how many" non-disclosure agreements with his female employees over sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

What she's saying: "Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?"

  • She added: "We are not gonna beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many non-disclosure agreements and the 'drip, drip, drip' of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against."

What he's saying: "We're not going to end these agreements because they were made consensually," Bloomberg said, adding that he expects them to "remain private."

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that a non-disclosure agreement with Bloomberg would include accusations of misconduct.

The big picture: Non-disclosure agreements have effectively been used to settle sexual harassment or misconduct claims and keep them out of the public eye.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top 2020 Democrats, armed with decades of opposition research, plan to savage Mike Bloomberg as a Democratic Trump — an egomaniac New York billionaire who's stained by sexism and racial slights, and hell-bent on buying power and puppeteering mass media.

Why it matters: Bloomberg knows it's coming, has rehearsed his retorts, readied ads and policy plans to deflect, and will unleash $1.5 billion more on ads and staff to clean up any damage.

Go deeperArrow19 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Klobuchar says Bloomberg should be on the debate stage

2020 Democratic contender Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that her rival Michael Bloomberg should be on the primary debate stage "instead of just putting [his] money out there."

The state of play: Billionaires Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have been criticized by their rivals for blanketing television airwaves — even beyond the early primary states — with huge ad buys. Unlike Steyer, however, Bloomberg's campaign has refused to accept donations, which prohibits him from reaching the debate stage under current DNC qualification rules.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Jonathan Swan

Letter from Planet Bloomberg

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Mike Bloomberg's campaign feels corporate. It's calm, orderly and punctual. His audiences clap politely, and you can't walk two steps without running into a paid staffer with talking points. Nobody whoops or yells. Nothing is left to chance. No expense is spared. The candidate is self-consciously low-key.

The big picture: After being immersed in Donald Trump's freewheeling White House and campaign for more than four years, I found the day I spent flying around with Bloomberg's campaign last week in California to be a foreign experience.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy