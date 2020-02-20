Warren skewers Bloomberg over a "drip, drip, drip" of sexual harassment accusations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday's debate stage of signing "who knows how many" non-disclosure agreements with his female employees over sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

What she's saying: "Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?"

She added: "We are not gonna beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many non-disclosure agreements and the 'drip, drip, drip' of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against."

What he's saying: "We're not going to end these agreements because they were made consensually," Bloomberg said, adding that he expects them to "remain private."

Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that a non-disclosure agreement with Bloomberg would include accusations of misconduct.

The big picture: Non-disclosure agreements have effectively been used to settle sexual harassment or misconduct claims and keep them out of the public eye.

