Ruth Bader Ginsburg questions NDAs in the #MeToo era

A new book on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she hopes that non-disclosure agreements, which have come under fire in sexual misconduct cases, "will not be enforced by the courts," the AP reports.

Why it matters: In "Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law," out this week, the 86-year-old feminist icon questions whether the #MeToo movement will render such secrecy clauses obsolete. Several women, after signing NDAs, had to take financial and legal risks to speak out about their encounters with male predators.