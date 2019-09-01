Those convicted since #MeToo:

Comedian Bill Cosby: In 2018 on 3 counts of aggravated assault for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004; sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison, which he is currently serving. Cosby appealed the conviction in late June.

French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault: Jailed in 2018 for raping a woman in 2011.

U.S.A. Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar: In 2018 on 3 counts of sexual assault and sentenced to up to 125 years. More than 260 girls and women claimed Nassar abused them.

Former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel: On 2 counts of "willful neglect of duty" and 1 count of felony misconduct relating to the Nassar cases, NPR reports. Strampel was Nassar's boss. He received a concurrent sentence of 1 year in August.

Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere: In June of sex trafficking, conspiracy, sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, forced labor and possession of child pornography. He's scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 25.

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack: Pleaded guilty in April to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges for recruiting women to the sex cult, Nxivm. She's scheduled for sentencing in September.

Those charged since #MeToo:

Singer R. Kelly: In February on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving 4 victims. He was acquitted in 2008 on child pornography charges.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali: In May on indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a restaurant in 2017.

Political advisor Benjamin Sparks: On 2 counts of battery constituting domestic violence, 4 counts of second degree kidnapping and 1 count of sexually motivated coercion, according to 8th Judicial District Court documents obtained by Axios.

Josh Tomsheck, Spark's attorney, disputed those charges and said some had been dropped in pre-trial, which contradicted court documents viewed by Axios.

Tomscheck said he was not at liberty to comment on a pending case and did not respond to additional questions or requests for more documentation.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt: The agency's watchdog accused Watt in an unreleased report of 2 counts of misconduct for attempting to "coerce or induce" a relationship with a female employee seeking promotion.

The Washington Post said the report was sent to the White House in 2017. President Trump took no action against Watt, a Democrat appointed during the Obama administration. Watt will complete his term in January.

Watt was investigated in 2018 for sexually harassing an unnamed female employee. The Postal Service conducted the investigation "to keep the review independent from the FHFA," per Politico. Watt insisted "that he was not subject to FHFA harassment rules."

Film producer Harvey Weinstein: In 2018 with first- and third-degree rape in one case, per the NYT, and first-degree criminal sex act in another 2013 incident.

Two of Weinstein's alleged victims reportedly want out of a tentative $44 million deal that would settle all sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.

Former Disney executive Jon Heely: In 2017 with 3 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child and 1 misdemeanor count of child molesting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office released the day he was arraigned in March 2018.

Shiara Davila-Morales, spokeswoman for the LA County DA's office, said that Heely is currently on trial. The jury is deliberating.

Those in limbo

Among those under police investigation: Actor Danny Masterson, singer Ryan Adams and magician David Blaine.

Among those under pending lawsuits: Former New York City Ballet principal dancer Chase Finlay.

Dropped cases

Among those whose cases were dropped by prosecutors or dismissed in court: Actor Kevin Spacey, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, former Gov. Eric Greitens, actor Sylvester Stallone, actor Gérard Depardieu, film director Luc Besson, former Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham.

Among those who settled with their accusers: Former CDC chief Tom Frieden, former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley, actor Michael Weatherly, actor Charlie Rose, and Italian actress and director Asia Argento.

Epstein

Multimillionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was charged in July with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He was found dead in an apparent suicide before his tentative mid-2020 trial date, and the criminal case was officially dismissed in late August. At least 1 civil suit against his estate is ongoing, as are investigations into others who may have recruited young girls for him.

