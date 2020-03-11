58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Orion Rummler

Harvey Weinstein enters a Manhattan court house on Feb. 24. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday.

The backdrop: Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act last month and acquitted of predatory sexual assault.

  • Weinstein's lawyers had previously asked for a five-year sentence due to his health and age.
  • His sentencing comes five years after the Manhattan district attorney first declined to prosecute him when an Italian model said he groped her during a business meeting.

The big picture: The #MeToo movement — which galvanized support for alleged victims of sexual misconduct and caused at least 201 powerful men to lose jobs or major positions — gained traction after allegations against Weinstein came to light in 2017.

  • It took decades for Weinstein to face any accountability, and if not for the overwhelming number of accusers, it's hard to believe he would have faced criminal charges.
  • At least 90 women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, but the criminal charges he eventually faced in New York involved only two victims.

The bottom line: It wasn't the legal system that did the job and ended what was reportedly an open secret in Hollywood.

  • It was the result of accusers risking a great deal to come forward and powerful reporting by the NY Times and New Yorker, which stood by their reporters in printing the stories in the face of Weinstein's legal threats.

What's next: Weinstein still faces four felony charges of rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles. If convicted on all counts, he could get an additional prison sentence of up to 28 years.

Go deeper: Global #MeToo movement has resulted in 7 convictions, 4 charges of influential figures

Go deeper

Justin Green

#MeToo gets Weinstein

A man carries out Weinstein's walker. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist, two years and four months after accusations against him helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

Why it matters: To date, #MeToo has resulted in hundreds of powerful men losing their jobs. Seven have been criminally convicted, with four others still facing charges.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Harvey Weinstein lawyers ask for a five-year prison sentence

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Lawyers for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are asking a New York court to consider a five-year sentence for their client due to his health and age, Reuters reports.

Backdrop: Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed women in Hollywood came to light nearly three years ago and helped spark the global #MeToo movement. He still faces charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Keep ReadingArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business
Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business