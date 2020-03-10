1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Harvey Weinstein lawyers ask for a five-year prison sentence

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Lawyers for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are asking a New York court to consider a five-year sentence for their client due to his health and age, Reuters reports.

Backdrop: Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed women in Hollywood came to light nearly three years ago and helped spark the global #MeToo movement. He still faces charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

