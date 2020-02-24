Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Details: Six women who say they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein testified, but the indictment stemmed from the accusations of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

Haley, a former TV production assistant, testified that Weinstein had forced oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

Mann, a former aspiring actress, said Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2003.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of the two most serious charges against him for predatory sexual assault, which could have led to a sentence of life in prison.

The backdrop: On Friday, the judge received a note from the jury suggesting it was deadlocked on the most serious charges in the indictment, but that it might have reached a verdict on three other counts. The judge ordered them to keep deliberating, per AP.

The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began deliberations last week after nearly three weeks of testimony from 28 prosecution witnesses and seven called by Weinstein’s legal team.

Weinstein did not testify.

What's next: The judge in Manhattan ordered Weinstein to be taken into custody as he awaits sentencing on March 11. He faces 5–25 years in prison.

Weinstein also still faces charges on four counts of felony sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Harvey Weinstein indicted on sex crimes in Los Angeles