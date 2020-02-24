Updated 52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Details: Six women who say they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein testified, but the indictment stemmed from the accusations of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

  • Haley, a former TV production assistant, testified that Weinstein had forced oral sex on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.
  • Mann, a former aspiring actress, said Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2003.
  • The jury acquitted Weinstein of the two most serious charges against him for predatory sexual assault, which could have led to a sentence of life in prison.

The backdrop: On Friday, the judge received a note from the jury suggesting it was deadlocked on the most serious charges in the indictment, but that it might have reached a verdict on three other counts. The judge ordered them to keep deliberating, per AP.

  • The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began deliberations last week after nearly three weeks of testimony from 28 prosecution witnesses and seven called by Weinstein’s legal team.
  • Weinstein did not testify.

What's next: The judge in Manhattan ordered Weinstein to be taken into custody as he awaits sentencing on March 11. He faces 5–25 years in prison.

  • Weinstein also still faces charges on four counts of felony sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein indicted on sex crimes in Los Angeles

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Jury to deliberate in Weinstein trial without police witnesses

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

A jury will begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Tuesday without testimony from any police witnesses, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Prosecutors called 28 people to testify throughout the trial, including six women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. But none of the witnesses were law-enforcement officers. Police witnesses add context to cases that could sway how jurors view the case.

Feb 17, 2020
Axios

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty Friday of three charges after attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims that it made improper payments to athletes.

The state of play: Avenatti, who has been in prison since allegedly violating his bail conditions last month, was convicted of attempted extortion, honest-services fraud and the related use of interstate communications. He could face more than 40 years in prison at his June 17 sentencing, but will likely receive less, per Reuters.

Feb 14, 2020
Jennifer A. Kingson

#MeToo hits the banking industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The banking world was rocked this week with two major headlines: One, that Wells Fargo is dropping its mandatory arbitration clause for employee sexual harassment complaints; and two, that a former employee of PNC won a $2.4 million jury award in her harassment case against the bank.

Why it matters: Originally, the #MeToo movement was largely focused on the media and entertainment worlds, before migrating to technology companies. Now it looks like commercial banks are in the crosshairs, too.

Feb 14, 2020