Dozens of Harvey Weinstein's accusers have reached a tentative $25 million payout deal with the movie mogul and his studio board as part of a larger $47 million settlement, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The overall settlement — meant to close out the Weinstein Company's obligations as it works through bankruptcy proceedings — would reportedly "bring to an end" to nearly all sexual harassment and rape lawsuits against Weinstein, per the NYT.