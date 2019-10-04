Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Thursday historians will look back at this period in U.S. history and think of it as "an aberration" during an event at Amherst College, reports the Boston Globe.

The big picture: When asked about the global rise of extreme political movements, the 86-year-old justice said that, while most people consider the bald eagle the national symbol of the U.S., others argue it is actually a pendulum. "If it goes too far to the right, it will swing back. I'm hoping to see it swing back in my lifetime," she responded

