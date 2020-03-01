Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to decisively win the South Carolina Democratic primary, a crucial win which demonstrates his support among African American voters.

Why it matters: The victory is Biden's first ever presidential primary win. He has long predicted that his appeal among voters of color would carry him in South Carolina.

Roughly half of black South Carolina Democratic voters told exit pollsters they want a return to presidencies like Obama's, compared to about 2/3 of white voters who want fundamental change in Washington.

The big picture: Biden needed a decisive win in South Carolina to boost his momentum heading into the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, when more than a third of the convention delegates will be at stake, primarily from Southern states.

Between the lines: Axios' Alexi McCammond reported Saturday on how South Carolina voters feel a personal connection with Biden...

"Biden has vacationed there for years, and his friendship with Rep. Jim Clyburn gives him credibility with older African-American voters."

That Clyburn endorsement mattered: Roughly 60% told the Edison exit poll that his support factored in their decision.

"In South Carolina, where a majority of Democratic voters are African-American, you can't talk to a Biden supporter without Barack Obama's name also coming up. 'He trusted Biden,' said Sue Gibbs, 68."

By the numbers: South Carolina has 54 pledged delegates to apportion to candidates who garnered at least 15 percent of Saturday's vote. Going into South Carolina, the delegate count was...

Sanders 45

Pete Buttigieg 25

Biden 15

Warren 8

Klobuchar 7

