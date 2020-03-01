38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to decisively win the South Carolina Democratic primary, a crucial win which demonstrates his support among African American voters.

Why it matters: The victory is Biden's first ever presidential primary win. He has long predicted that his appeal among voters of color would carry him in South Carolina.

  • Roughly half of black South Carolina Democratic voters told exit pollsters they want a return to presidencies like Obama's, compared to about 2/3 of white voters who want fundamental change in Washington.

The big picture: Biden needed a decisive win in South Carolina to boost his momentum heading into the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, when more than a third of the convention delegates will be at stake, primarily from Southern states.

Between the lines: Axios' Alexi McCammond reported Saturday on how South Carolina voters feel a personal connection with Biden...

  • "Biden has vacationed there for years, and his friendship with Rep. Jim Clyburn gives him credibility with older African-American voters."
  • That Clyburn endorsement mattered: Roughly 60% told the Edison exit poll that his support factored in their decision.
  • "In South Carolina, where a majority of Democratic voters are African-American, you can't talk to a Biden supporter without Barack Obama's name also coming up. 'He trusted Biden,' said Sue Gibbs, 68."

By the numbers: South Carolina has 54 pledged delegates to apportion to candidates who garnered at least 15 percent of Saturday's vote. Going into South Carolina, the delegate count was...

  • Sanders 45
  • Pete Buttigieg 25
  • Biden 15
  • Warren 8
  • Klobuchar 7

