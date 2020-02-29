2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

South Carolina exit polls: Black voters want a return to Obama-era politics

Voters wait in line at a Charleston polling station. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images

South Carolina's Democrats are more in favor of a return to Obama-era politics than voters in both New Hampshire and Iowa, according to the AP VoteCast early exit polls.

Why it matters: Roughly half of black South Carolina Democratic voters say they want a presidency like Obama's. By comparison, about 2/3 of white voters want fundamental change in Washington, the AP found.

  • Overall, "about 4 in 10 voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared to about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire," the AP notes.
  • "About 9 in 10 black voters said it was very important that a nominee cares about people like them, while about 7 in 10 whites said the same."
  • "Separately, about 8 in 10 black voters want a candidate with the 'right experience,' compared to just about 5 in 10 white voters."

The bottom line: The Biden campaign bet it all on South Carolina, and he remained the state's polling leader going into today's contest.

Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.

Driving the news: Joe Biden said that he will be skipping his New Hampshire primary night party to fly to South Carolina this evening, where he will address New Hampshires supporters via livestream as results roll in.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking black member of Congress, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday, days before South Carolina's primary.

Why it matters: Clyburn wields tremendous political influence in South Carolina, where a weak showing by Biden could be the death blow to his presidential campaign. Biden has long viewed the state as his firewall due to his strong support among black voters, who make up about 60% of South Carolina's Democratic electorate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an attack ad on former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Saturday that disparaged Buttigieg for firing South Bend’s first black police chief, which Buttigieg claims he was pressured by federal prosecutors to do.

Driving the news: Democratic candidates held an extensive discussion on race in New Hampshire's debate on Friday. Buttigieg said he "took a lot of heat for discussing systemic racism" with his police department, and Biden said politicians should "stop taking the black community for granted."

