A frame from a video reposted on former President Trump's Truth Social account Monday displaying a mock newspaper headline on a smartphone in front of a photo of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

A video reposted to former President Trump's Truth Social account on Monday discussing what would happen if he won the 2024 election referred to "a unified Reich." Why it matters: Although Trump's campaign emphasized that this wasn't a campaign video and a staffer inadvertently reposted it without seeing the words, President Biden's campaign seized on it in a post to X, saying: "Trump posts a new ad foreshadowing a second Trump term that says he will create a 'UNIFIED REICH,' echoing Nazi Germany."

Context: The word "Reich" typically refers to German empires, though it's now largely associated with Adolf Hitler's Third Reich during Nazi Germany.

Driving the news: In the 30-second video that was posted on Trump's Truth Social account during his New York hush money trial's lunch break, a narrator discusses "what's next for America" if Trump wins as mock headlines and other text are displayed on the screen, including "the creation of a unified Reich."

AP first reported that the text in one of the headlines seemed to be taken verbatim from a Wikipedia entry on World War I that states "German industrial strength and production had significantly increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich."

Other headlines in the video that was still posted on Trump's Truth Social account early Tuesday included "IT'S A LANDSLIDE! TRUMP WINS!!" At times the headlines echo the narrator's comments, including when the voice says "the economy booms."

Repeating the narrator's comments "the border is closed," text is displayed below the headline stating "15 MILLION ILLEGAL ALIENS DEPORTED" — in an apparent reference to Trump's plan for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants if he's elected.

What they're saying: "This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court," Karoline Leavitt, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement to media. "The real extremist is Joe Biden."

The other side: Biden 2024 campaign spokesperson James Singer said in an email Sunday night: "Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified reich.'"

Singer added, "Parroting 'Mein Kampf' while you warn of a bloodbath if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you get from a guy who knows that democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division, and violence."

Representatives for Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Leavitt's point that the Trump staffer who reposted the video didn't see the word "Reich."

The big picture: The Biden campaign has been zeroing in on Trump's incendiary rhetoric as it seeks to present him as a fundamental threat to democracy if the presumptive Republican nominee wins the presidential election in November, Axios' Erin Doherty notes.

This includes denouncing Trump for parroting Hitler in Trump's claims that undocumented immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" and condemning him for describing opponents as "vermin."

Last month, the White House and Jewish groups slammed Trump over reports that the Republican compared Biden's administration to the Gestapo, the Nazi-era secret police force in Germany.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further details to reflect that the video was still posted to the former president's Truth Social account early Tuesday, and with further context.