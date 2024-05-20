Michael Cohen finishes testifying in Trump's NY hush money trial

Michael Cohen departs for the second day of testimony at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Donald Trump's onetime fixer Michael Cohen finished testifying Monday in the hush money trial in New York, bringing the first-ever criminal trial of a former president one step closer to completion. Why it matters: Trump's legal team again on Monday sought to undercut Cohen's credibility as a witness, presenting him as deceitful and seeking revenge on his former boss.

Cohen's testimony, which spanned four days, marked a crescendo in the the Trump-Cohen feud, which has escalated in the years since the 2016 presidential election.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday.

Driving the news: Trump's lawyers have repeatedly tried to cast doubt on Cohen's testimony. He is a star witness for the prosecution, providing details on the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen, who received $420,000 as reimbursement for orchestrating the payment, testified Monday that he kept $30,000 of the $50,000 that was supposed to go to the tech firm Red Finch for manipulating online polls.

"You stole from the Trump Organization, right?" Trump attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen on Monday, per the New York Times.

"Yes, sir," Cohen replied.

Zoom in: Cohen's admission on Monday also highlights the risks for the prosecution pinning its case predominately on one witness, who has been convicted for numerous crimes, including lying to Congress.

Cohen testified last week that Trump directed him to make the hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

He also testified that Trump approved the reimbursement plan to Cohen, which is at the heart of the charges against the former president.

How compelling the jury finds Cohen's testimony could ultimately determine whether Trump is convicted.

Between the lines: Cohen, a self-described Trump "pitbull," largely kept his composure during his multiday testimony. He also repeatedly stood by his testimony, despite persistent questioning from the defense.

"No doubt in your mind?" Blanche asked Cohen on Monday about whether he had a conversation with Trump to work out the hush money payment, per the Associated Press.

"No doubt," Cohen said.

What to watch: Judge Juan Merchan said Monday that he expects closing arguments in the case will begin next Tuesday.

The case will then be with the jury. Jury deliberation could take anywhere from a few hours to several days.

