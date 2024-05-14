Michael Cohen details hush money meeting with Trump in White House

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on way to Manhattan criminal court on May 14. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen is back on the witness stand Tuesday to resume his testimony in Trump's ongoing criminal hush money trial. Why it matters: Trump's legal team could begin cross-examining Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, as early as Tuesday and try to discredit his testimony and cast him as seeking revenge against his former boss.

Cohen, a convicted felon, testified Monday that Trump directed him to make the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payment.

Driving the news: Cohen testified Tuesday that he visited the White House in 2017 to meet with Trump to discuss a reimbursement for the hush money payment that Cohen facilitated to Daniels.

"I was sitting with President Trump and he asked me if I was OK. He asked me if I needed money. And I said, 'no all good.' He said because I can get a check. I said, 'no, I'm OK.' He said, 'Alright, just make sure you deal with Allen [Weisselberg],'" Cohen said, per CNN.

Cohen also testified that he was facing a "tremendous amount of pressure" when he lied to Congress about his connection to plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, per the New York Times.

Catch up quick: In his first day of testimony, Cohen described the worry in the Trump campaign before the 2016 election over the impact of Daniels' story if it got out.

Trump said Daniels' story was a "total disaster," Cohen testified.

He also testified that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee told him at the time: "Just take care of it."

What to watch: The Manhattan courthouse has increasingly become a place for Trump allies to show their support for the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) attended court on Tuesday. Trump vice presidential contenders North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy have joined Trump in court on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Mike Johnson expected to join Trump at N.Y. criminal trial

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.