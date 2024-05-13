"Just do it": Michael Cohen says Trump told him, on Stormy Daniels payment

Michael Cohen arrives at federal court in New York on Dec. 14, 2023. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Michael Cohen, former President Trump's onetime fixer, described his role at the Trump Organization during testimony Monday at a Manhattan courthouse as essentially "whatever" Trump "wanted." Why it matters: During his pivotal testimony, Cohen outlined how Trump directed him to "just take care of" the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — and he recalled how he feared that Daniels' allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump would be "catastrophic" to the 2016 presidential campaign.

The hush money payment to Daniels is at the core of Trump's New York criminal trial.

Driving the news: While recounting a conversation with Trump about the payment, Cohen said: "[Trump] stated to me that he had spoken to some friends, some individuals, smart people, and that it's $130,000."

"There's no reason to keep this thing out there so do it. He expressed to me, just do it," Cohen testified that Trump said.

Zoom in: Prosecutors have zeroed in on the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump is heard bragging about groping women. They argue that the tape fueled Trump's efforts to bury other negative stories about him, such as Daniels', ahead of the presidential election.

"He wasn't even thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign," Cohen also testified Monday, referring to Trump's wife, Melania Trump.

State of play: Cohen is a star witness for New York prosecutors in Trump's criminal hush money trial.

The testimony marks a crescendo in the frosty relationship between Cohen and Trump, which started to devolve after the 2016 election.

"The only thing that was on my mind was to accomplish the task, to make him happy," Cohen said Monday of his working relationship with Trump, per the New York Times.

Zoom in: At one point, prosecutors presented a National Enquirer story that included details from a Trump Tower doorman who alleged that Trump had fathered "a love child."

"I spoke I went to him immediately to advise him that there was a story because it was a negative story for him and to get his direction on what he wanted me to do," Cohen said, per CNN.

"He told me to make sure that the story doesn't get out — 'you handle it,'" Cohen said.

The big picture: Cohen says that he orchestrated the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels by Trump's direction. The payment was over an alleged sexual encounter between Trump and Daniels, who testified last week.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payment. He has denied any wrongdoing, including having sex with Daniels.

Prosecutors allege that Cohen was there when Trump and ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker agreed to a catch-and-kill scheme to quash negative stories about Trump before the 2016 election.

Cohen testified that American Media Inc., the former parent company of the National Enquirer, would send covers to him before they came out. Cohen said he would then "immediately show it to Mr. Trump," per CNN.

"So that he would see that David [Pecker] was loyal, on board, was doing everything that he said he was going to do in that August meeting — he was actually doing it," Cohen said.

What to watch: The defense is likely to try to discredit Cohen as a witness in the case, highlighting his 2018 guilty plea to tax fraud, campaign finance violations and making false statements to Congress.

Cohen said that he lied out of loyalty to the former president and to align with his political messaging.

"He has a goal, an obsession with getting Trump, and you're going to hear that," defense lawyer Todd Blanche said in his opening remarks, per ABC News.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details from Cohen's testimony.