Mike Johnson defends Trump outside N.Y. criminal trial

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the press on May 8. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is expected to attend the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday for former President Trump's ongoing New York criminal trial, the latest high-profile GOP lawmaker to flock to New York. Why it matters: The courtroom has become the new venue for displays of Trump loyalty, as well as the high-profile audition to be Trump's running mate.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Trump VP contender, is also expected in court on Tuesday, Axios has learned.

So is fellow VP contender Vivek Ramaswamy, his spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Driving the news: Johnson, who has been taking on a more visible role as one of Trump's leading defenders, argued Tuesday that it was a "sham trial" designed to keep Trump off the campaign trail.

The Louisiana Republican alleged that the hush-money trial was being conducted by partisans and asserted that congressional Republicans were taking action to "rein in" Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.

The speaker did not take questions from reporters.

The big picture: A steady stream of loyalists have gone to the New York courthouse in recent weeks to show their support for the indicted former president and presumptive GOP nominee.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) attended Trump's New York criminal trial Monday, the first high-profile potential running mate to show up at the courthouse.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to add Johnson's comments.