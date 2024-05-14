Mike Johnson defends Trump outside N.Y. criminal trial

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Trump VP contender, is also expected in court on Tuesday, Axios has learned.
So is fellow VP contender Vivek Ramaswamy, his spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Monday.
Driving the news: Johnson, who has been taking on a more visible role as one of Trump's leading defenders, argued Tuesday that it was a "sham trial" designed to keep Trump off the campaign trail.
The Louisiana Republican alleged that the hush-money trial was being conducted by partisans and asserted that congressional Republicans were taking action to "rein in" Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.
The speaker did not take questions from reporters.
The big picture: A steady stream of loyalists have gone to the New York courthouse in recent weeks to show their support for the indicted former president and presumptive GOP nominee.
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) attended Trump's New York criminal trial Monday, the first high-profile potential running mate to show up at the courthouse.
