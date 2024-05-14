Skip to main content
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Johnson defends Trump outside N.Y. criminal trial

headshot
headshot
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the press after Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) introduced a motion to vacate on the floor of the House of Representatives seeking to remove Johnson from his leadership position

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the press on May 8. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is expected to attend the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday for former President Trump's ongoing New York criminal trial, the latest high-profile GOP lawmaker to flock to New York.

Why it matters: The courtroom has become the new venue for displays of Trump loyalty, as well as the high-profile audition to be Trump's running mate.

  • North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Trump VP contender, is also expected in court on Tuesday, Axios has learned.
  • So is fellow VP contender Vivek Ramaswamy, his spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Driving the news: Johnson, who has been taking on a more visible role as one of Trump's leading defenders, argued Tuesday that it was a "sham trial" designed to keep Trump off the campaign trail.

  • The Louisiana Republican alleged that the hush-money trial was being conducted by partisans and asserted that congressional Republicans were taking action to "rein in" Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.
  • The speaker did not take questions from reporters.

The big picture: A steady stream of loyalists have gone to the New York courthouse in recent weeks to show their support for the indicted former president and presumptive GOP nominee.

  • Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) attended Trump's New York criminal trial Monday, the first high-profile potential running mate to show up at the courthouse.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to add Johnson's comments.

Go deeper