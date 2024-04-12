“It’s past the trade deadline”: MAGA weary of kicking Johnson out

There's a lot of angst in Trumpworld right now about how to stop a motion to vacate effort waged by one of their own. Why it matters: As Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) continues to threaten House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), former President Trump's inner circle is concerned about the prospects of another ugly speakership fight with uncertain outcomes.

What we're watching: Top Trump allies believe Johnson is as good of a House speaker as they are going to get this Congress.

Plus, the two men get along just fine, and there is no reason to throw the House into chaos and further weaken Republicans' position seven months before Election Day.

Trump allies who voted to oust McCarthy — including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) — have indicated they aren't on board with Greene's call to oust Johnson.

The details: The biggest fear is that if Greene moves forward with her threat, it would risk handing over the reins of the House — and along with that subpoena power — to Democrats, given Republicans' razor-thin margin.

Even if House Republicans are able to unite around another speaker, Trumpworld is clear-eyed that it would be nearly impossible to elect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Trump's top choice following former Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Ca.) ouster.

"It's past the trade deadline," a person close to Trump told Axios.

"Now we got to win the Super Bowl with the players you got."

What they're saying: "I respect people on both sides, but it's my hope that we can have this fight after November," Trump ally and GOP strategist Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.

"We should all be reunited in getting President Trump back into the White House and winning as many [House] seats as possible," he added.

Driving the news: Trump will appear with Johnson on Friday at Mar-a-Lago for a joint event on election integrity, in a sign of Trump's support for Johnson.

Johnson will promote a legislative effort aimed at preventing noncitizens from voting, a source familiar confirmed.

The intrigue: Trump did not make Johnson's job any easier this week, by posting on Truth Social, "KILL FISA."

Conservatives sank a procedural vote on the Johnson-backed bill aimed at reauthorizing the government's authority to conduct surveillance on noncitizens abroad, with some critics calling for additional language to be added to require a warrant, citing Trump's accusation it was illegally used to spy on his campaign.

Between the lines: GOP sources noted the dynamics between Trump and Johnson are different than the former president and McCarthy's.