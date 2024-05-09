Trump loyalists follow him from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan during hush money trial

The New York courthouse hosting Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial has become a Manhattan Mar-a-Lago as the former president's allies have flocked to the trial to show their allegiance.
Why it matters: After the first two weeks of the trial, Trump reportedly sulked about not having supporters by his side and how it's impeded his ability to court donors and campaign for a second presidential term.
His allies began to show up the same week as the first member of Trump's inner circle took the stand.
Catch up quick: Trump is on trial for a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to cover up an alleged affair.
Daniels has testified this week that the payments were meant to buy her silence during the 2016 campaign in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape that damaged Trump's reputation.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) attended court with Trump on Thursday.
He called the trial against Trump "political persecution" during a Thursday morning in a Fox & Friends interview.
"I support my friend," he said. "I support Donald Trump."
Outside the courthouse, Scott said Trump didn't ask him to attend with him.
Jeanine Pirro, Fox News host and former judge, was in the court's overflow room on Thursday.
She said she would comment live from the court house in the afternoon.
Natalie Harp, a former One America News anchor, is an aide who often prints out news for Trump to read.
Jason Miller, an aide in Trump's former campaigns, rejoined his campaign after stepping down as Trump's spokesperson for some time.
Boris Epshteyn, former White House aide and Trump's adviser, was indicted in Arizona last month for 2020 election subversion. The Georgia special grand jury in one of Trump's other criminal cases recommended charges against Epshteyn, but he ultimately was not indicted there.