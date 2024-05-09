Trump loyalists follow him from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan during hush money trial

The New York courthouse hosting Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial has become a Manhattan Mar-a-Lago as the former president's allies have flocked to the trial to show their allegiance. Why it matters: After the first two weeks of the trial, Trump reportedly sulked about not having supporters by his side and how it's impeded his ability to court donors and campaign for a second presidential term.

His allies began to show up the same week as the first member of Trump's inner circle took the stand.

Catch up quick: Trump is on trial for a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to cover up an alleged affair.

Daniels has testified this week that the payments were meant to buy her silence during the 2016 campaign in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape that damaged Trump's reputation.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) attended court with Trump on Thursday.

He called the trial against Trump "political persecution" during a Thursday morning in a Fox & Friends interview.

"I support my friend," he said. "I support Donald Trump."

Outside the courthouse, Scott said Trump didn't ask him to attend with him.

Jeanine Pirro, Fox News host and former judge, was in the court's overflow room on Thursday.

She said she would comment live from the court house in the afternoon.

Pirro is a decades-long friend of Trump and has consistently shown him loyalty.

Eric Trump, the former president's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was in court during Daniels' testimony on Tuesday.

He called the case a "massive extortion play" in a post on X after sitting front row at the trial.

Eric Trump was the first member of the Trump family to attend on April 30.

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, joined Eric Trump at the trial late last month.

Patxon took to social media to call the case "a travesty of justice."

Trump advisers and aides showed up during the third week of the trial.

Susie Wiles is a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign.

is a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign. Dan Scavino was a White House deputy chief of staff during Trump's presidency.

was a White House deputy chief of staff during Trump's presidency. Natalie Harp , a former One America News anchor, is an aide who often prints out news for Trump to read.

, a former One America News anchor, is an aide who often prints out news for Trump to read. Jason Miller , an aide in Trump's former campaigns, rejoined his campaign after stepping down as Trump's spokesperson for some time.

, an aide in Trump's former campaigns, rejoined his campaign after stepping down as Trump's spokesperson for some time. Boris Epshteyn, former White House aide and Trump's adviser, was indicted in Arizona last month for 2020 election subversion. The Georgia special grand jury in one of Trump's other criminal cases recommended charges against Epshteyn, but he ultimately was not indicted there.

Go deeper: Trump's hush money trial progresses as three others hang in limbo