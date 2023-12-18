The Biden administration on Sunday denounced former President Trump after he reiterated at a New Hampshire rally remarks he's made previously that undocumented immigrants "poisoning the blood of our country."

Why it matters: The Biden campaign and other Trump critics are ramping up their scrutiny of the former president's extreme rhetoric as he moves closer to becoming the GOP nominee, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

What they're saying: "Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to media Sunday on Trump's comments.

"It's the opposite of everything we stand for as Americans," added Bates, whose statement followed one day after Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said Trump had "parroted Adolf Hitler" at Saturday's rally.

"As president Biden has always said, our leaders have a responsibility to bring the country together around our shared values — not tear Americans apart with hate and cruelty, or threaten the core freedoms that our nation was founded to protect."

The big picture: Trump repeated at a Durham, New Hampshire, rally Saturday remarks he made in a September interview on migrants that were criticized for being racist and xenophobic as he said that immigrants were "coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

He also said North Korea's Kim Jong-un was "very nice" and quoted Russia's Vladimir Putin as he railed against the four criminal indictments he faces, prompting Moussa to say in a statement that Trump was on a "promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but the former president doubled down on his remarks in a Truth Social post later Saturday.

