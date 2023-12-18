Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday shrugged off former President Trump's remarks that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country."

Driving the news: NBC's Kristen Welker noted to Graham on "Meet the Press" that the Biden campaign accused Trump of "parroting Adolf Hitler" with by using such language.

What he's saying: "We're talking about language. I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right," said Graham, while defending Trump's border policy and attacking President Biden's.

"I believe in legal immigration. I have no animosity toward people trying to come to our country. I have animosity against terrorists and against drug dealers," he continued.

"If you think you're going to win the debate on illegal immigrant by picking a line out of the Trump speech, more Americans understand the game has to change, that we're under threat, that we're going to get attacked, that our border has completely been obliterated," he added.

"So, if you're talking about the language Trump uses rather than trying to fix it, that's a losing strategy for the Biden administration."

Of note: Welker pressed Graham on whether he thought 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner Trump would appeal to more people, if he chose different words to describe immigration issues.