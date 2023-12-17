Graham says he's "not worried" about impeaching Biden

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday he is currently "not worried" about impeaching President Biden and has not paid "much attention" to the matter.

Why it matters: The House voted to officially authorize an impeachment inquiry into Biden this past week. Since then, some GOP senators have said they see no evidence of the alleged wrongdoings from the president.

What he's saying: "I haven't really been paying that much attention to it," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

"They have to prove that President Biden somehow financially benefited from the business enterprises of Hunter Biden. We'll see," Graham said of the House inquiry.

"If there were a smoking gun, I think we'd be talking about it. But the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. The idea that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings is falling apart," he added.

The South Carolina Republican said he is instead worried about helping Biden get the Middle East "to a better spot" as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

"I'm trying to find a way forward to secure our broken border before we're attacked," Graham added.

"That's what I'm more worried about than anything. I've never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am right now," he said.

Zoom out: Graham's Sunday remarks come as a handful of GOP senators have already expressed skepticism about the impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told CNN shortly before the House GOP's vote on the impeachment inquiry that "the facts haven't taken me to that point where I can say that the president's guilty of anything."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) also said before the House GOP's formal vote that "there hasn't been evidence yet of wrongdoing by President Biden himself" and that "if they uncover that evidence, which they may, that would be truly critical and important" but that "we haven't seen that yet."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) echoed a similar sentiment, telling Axios: "I don't see the evidence there."

