Biden campaign releases ad featuring Trump "bloodbath" comments

President Biden speaks at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on, March 13. Photo: Sara Stathas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden's campaign released a new ad Monday centered on former President Trump's "bloodbath" remarks from a campaign rally over the weekend. Why it matters: The Biden campaign is zeroing in on Trump's incendiary rhetoric as it seeks to present him as a fundamental threat to democracy if he is re-elected — and capture independent voters who might be alienated.

The Trump campaign has accused Democrats of taking the remarks out of context, saying said that he was talking about the effects of a second Biden term on the auto industry.

Trump at the rally praised Jan. 6 defendants as "unbelievable patriots" and vowed to help the "hostages" on his first day in office.

Zoom in: In addition to Trump's warning of "bloodbath," the new ad includes a video from the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which Biden has said inspired him to run in 2020.

It also includes Trump's "stand back and stand by" comments about the Proud Boys during a 2020 presidential debate against Biden.

It features him saying that he will pardon those charged in connection with Jan. 6.

The ad ends with a display that says, "STOP TRUMP."

What they're saying: "The Trump campaign can try to spin all they want, but the context is clear: their candidate has spent every moment since his first campaign encouraging and excusing political violence. Repeatedly," said Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika.

"It's not a bug, it's a feature of Donald Trump's extremism. We take Trump at his word — and voters will too."

The other side: "No amount of gaslighting from the Biden campaign can mask Biden's Bloodbath he has brought all across America," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in response to the ad.

He took aim at Biden over the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his handling of the U.S. southern border and crime — repeated targets from the former president's campaign.

