Biden campaign releases ad featuring Trump "bloodbath" comments
President Biden's campaign released a new ad Monday centered on former President Trump's "bloodbath" remarks from a campaign rally over the weekend.
Why it matters: The Biden campaign is zeroing in on Trump's incendiary rhetoric as it seeks to present him as a fundamental threat to democracy if he is re-elected — and capture independent voters who might be alienated.
- The Trump campaign has accused Democrats of taking the remarks out of context, saying said that he was talking about the effects of a second Biden term on the auto industry.
- Trump at the rally praised Jan. 6 defendants as "unbelievable patriots" and vowed to help the "hostages" on his first day in office.
Zoom in: In addition to Trump's warning of "bloodbath," the new ad includes a video from the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which Biden has said inspired him to run in 2020.
- It also includes Trump's "stand back and stand by" comments about the Proud Boys during a 2020 presidential debate against Biden.
- It features him saying that he will pardon those charged in connection with Jan. 6.
- The ad ends with a display that says, "STOP TRUMP."
What they're saying: "The Trump campaign can try to spin all they want, but the context is clear: their candidate has spent every moment since his first campaign encouraging and excusing political violence. Repeatedly," said Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika.
- "It's not a bug, it's a feature of Donald Trump's extremism. We take Trump at his word — and voters will too."
The other side: "No amount of gaslighting from the Biden campaign can mask Biden's Bloodbath he has brought all across America," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in response to the ad.
- He took aim at Biden over the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his handling of the U.S. southern border and crime — repeated targets from the former president's campaign.
Go deeper: Trump's dark rally speech offers preview of 2024's outrage cycle