The big picture: The New York Times first reported that Trump made the comments after criticizing indictments against him at a private donor event in Florida Saturday, days after a New York judge found him to be in criminal contempt for violating a gag order in his hush money trial.
"These people are running a Gestapo administration," Trump said, according to audio obtained by the NYT. "And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win, in their opinion, and it's actually killing them. But it doesn't bother me."
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), one of several potential Trump vice presidential picks who attended the event, told CNN Sunday that Trump's "Gestapo" remarks were not "central to what he was talking about" and claimed "a majority of Americans feel like the trial that he's in right now is politically motivated."
What they're saying: The White House responded to Trump's comments with a scathing statement that drew on the presumptive Republican nominee's past conduct and rhetoric:
"Instead of echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with Neo Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories that have cost brave police officer their lives, President Biden is bringing the American people together around our shared democratic values and the rule of law — an approach that has delivered the biggest violent crime reduction in 50 years."
— White House spokesperson Andrew Bates
Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.