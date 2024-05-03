Hope Hicks testifies in Trump hush money trial

Hope Hicks attends former President Trump's cabinet meeting in the East Room on May 19, 2020. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, took the stand Friday in former President Trump's hush money trial, describing the panic in his 2016 presidential campaign after revelations of an "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump is heard boasting about groping women. Why it matters: Prosecutors seek to use Hicks' testimony to show that after the tape, Trump tried to quash stories about inappropriate behavior with women, leading to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, facing 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial, has denied wrongdoing in the case.

Driving the news: "I was concerned, very concerned," Hicks, who served as White House communications director, testified Friday. She described the mood after she first learned of the tape.

"I had a good sense to believe this was going to be a massive story and that it was going to dominate the news cycle for the next several days," Hicks testified, per the Associated Press.

"This was a damaging development."

Zoom in: Hicks said that she received an email from the Washington Post about a month before the 2016 election asking for comment on the video and a transcript of Trump's remarks.

"I was concerned about the contents of the email. I was concerned about the lack of time to respond. I was concerned that we had a transcript not a tape. There was a lot at play," Hicks said, per ABC.

When asked whether she was concerned about whether the video would hurt Trump's standing with women voters, she said she was not immediately concerned, but "certainly, eventually, that was something that was raised," per CNN.

Daniels is the third witness to take the stand on Friday.

