Trump's N.Y. criminal trial: Who has and hasn't yet testified

Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Former President Trump's first criminal trial in New York has so far featured witness testimony from a veteran tabloid publisher, former longtime Trump assistant and a former director at a bank. The big picture: As Trump faces charges for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over his alleged involvement in a hush money payment, some of the case's star witnesses including Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels have yet to take the stand.

The trial was set to resume Tuesday with testimony from a key document witness over the creation of an LLC allegedly used by Cohen to distribute payments in an alleged hush-money scheme in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Daniels has said she was paid $130,000 to bury her claim that she and Trump had sex in 2006.

Catch up quick: Prosecution argued during opening statements last week that the alleged "catch and kill" scheme and falsified business records amounted to Trump interfering with the presidential election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in the case brought by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg.

Who has testified:

David Pecker: The trial's first witness, a veteran tabloid publisher and a longtime friend of the former president, testified for multiple days.

During his testimony, Pecker detailed how he would suppress stories critical of Trump and encourage stories targeting his rivals during the 2016 election.

He said he would carry out these "catch and kill" schemes in coordination with Trump by buying exclusive life story rights from people and then never publishing them.

Pecker also admitted that he knew that a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to silence her alleged affair with Trump likely went against campaign finance laws because it was coordinated with a political campaign.

Rhona Graff: After Pecker, Trump's former assistant took the stand.

Graff, who maintained Trump's contact list, testified that he had contact information for McDougal and Daniels.

Prosecutors used Graff's testimony to authenticate Trump's contact list and entries for Daniels and McDougal in the Trump Organization's mail and calendar software.

Gary Farro: Farro, a former senior managing director at First Republic Bank, took the stand as a key document witness, as he saw the opening of Essential Consultants, the LLC that Cohen has said he used to pay Daniels.

Farro testified that Cohen, who received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and other federal crimes, had claimed the LLC was for real estate consulting and marked on an application that it would not be associated with political fundraising or a political action committee.

Farro will likely return to the witness stand when the trial resumes.

Who may testify:

In the weeks ahead, the trial may include testimony from Cohen, Daniels, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, and potentially Trump himself.

Trump has claimed he would testify in the criminal trials against him. He did not follow through with similar claims in 2018 in regards to Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He testified once during New York's civil fraud lawsuit against him last year, but his lawyers dissuaded further testimony from him over fears that it would do more harm than good in the case, according to the New York Times.

Trump earlier this month specifically said he will testify in the hush money trial.

