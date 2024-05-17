The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee's hearing to mark up a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday was routinely mired in disorder. Why it matters: It's a new normal for a panel that has in recent years transformed from overseeing bureaucracy to hosting pitched partisan battles between some of Congress' biggest names.

Driving the news: Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) was repeatedly interrupted during his opening remarks throughout the hearing by right-wingers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

Raskin blasted Republicans for attempting to impeach President Biden and for apparently postponing the proceedings so several of their members could attend the Trump trial in New York City.

"Order Mr. Chairman, get her under control," demanded Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) after one of Greene's interruptions of Raskin.

Context: Republicans plan to vote on a resolution to refer Garland for contempt after the Justice Department refused to turn over audio of Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Republicans have been eager to dredge up material from Hur's investigation after the special counsel released a report detailing memory lapses by the 81-year-old president during his interview.

Biden has asserted executive privilege to shield the audio over concerns it could compromise future law enforcement efforts, Garland revealed in a letter to the committee on Thursday.

Zoom in: Greene got into a stunning back-and-forth with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) at one point during the hearing.

After Greene went off on a tangent related to former President Trump's trial, Crockett asked "do you know what we're here for?" with Greene responding: "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

That remark prompted loud groans from the Democratic side, with Raskin telling Greene the comment was "beneath even you."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shouted "that's disgusting ... that is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person" and moving to remove Greene's words from the record.

"Are your feelings hurt?" Greene asked Ocasio-Cortez.

Crockett arguably had the most memorable comment after the committee ruled that Greene's personal attacks on her were allowed.

"I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" she said.

Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) responded with visible confusion: "What now?"

Between the lines: The panel had to repeatedly vote on procedural matters, including those related to the disruptions, and even go into recess in order to get proceedings under control.

The disruptions and subsequent procedural squabbles consumed significant portions of time during the late-night hearing.

Tensions reached a fever pitch when Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) complained: "We have some members in the room who are drinking inside the hearing room ... who are not on this committee."

Tensions even emerged between members of the same party, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who has publicly feuded with Greene, voting with Democrats against a motion to allow Greene to speak.

Boebert also said she wanted to "apologize to the American people: I don't think this is the best use of our time ... when things get as heated as they have, it's unfortunately an embarrassment on our body as a whole."

The bottom line: "Tonight has been very interesting," remarked Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) at the start of his remarks on the contempt resolution.