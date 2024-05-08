U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
House Republicans are moving to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for allegedly standing in the way of their impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The GOP has pressed Garland in an attempt to obtain the audio recordings of Biden's interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur.
The Hur interview with Biden quickly became a big focus for Republicans after the transcript said the president had several mental lapses during the interview.
Zoom in: The draft contempt report argues the DOJ does not get to choose whether it gives the audio of the Biden-Hur interview to Congress.
The other side: The Justice Department has given the committee a number of transcripts, including Hur's interviews with Biden and a ghostwriter of one of Biden's books.
What's next: The House Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a markup of the contempt report against Garland next week, which is a prelude to a full House vote on contempt charges.
The DOJ also declined to comment on the draft.