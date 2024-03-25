Share on email (opens in new window)

House Republicans are threatening to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress in pursuit of an audio recording of Biden special counsel Robert Hur's interview with the president. Why it matters: Biden reportedly suffered repeated memory lapses in the interview, and Republicans are eager to dredge up reminders of Biden's age.

Driving the news: House Oversight Committee ChairJames Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), in a letter to Garland, wrote that the redacted transcripts of the interview that the DOJ turned over are "insufficient."

The two committee chairs subpoenaed the Justice Department last month for any transcripts, video or audio recordings from the sit-down.

"The Department failed to produce the audio recordings," they wrote on Monday, adding that they "specifically prioritized" that demand in a letter earlier this month.

Between the lines: "The Committees expect you to produce all responsive materials no later than 12:00 p.m. on April 8," Jordan and Comer wrote.

"If you fail to do so, the Committees will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings."

The other side: A DOJ spokesperson told Axios that the department has been "extraordinarily transparent" with Congress.