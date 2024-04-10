Marjorie Taylor Greene stands by threat to oust Johnson after "passionate" meeting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Wednesday that Speaker Mike Johnson's talk of starting a "kitchen cabinet group" group of advisers did little to sway her from potentially forcing a motion to vacate vote to oust him. Why it matters: The Georgia Republican told reporters she warned Johnson that she is "watching what happens" on Ukraine funding and the reauthorization of FISA, a key spying law.

Greene and Johnson texted following her introduction of the motion to vacate just ahead of Easter recess, but the "passionate" 70-minute meeting on Wednesday was the first one-on-one discussion between the two since she filed the resolution.

"He discussed having a kitchen and kitchen cabinet group that would be a group of advisors for him, asked me if I was interested, and I said I'll wait and see what his proposal is on that right now — he does not have my support," she told reporters following the meeting.

The intrigue: The House GOP conference is largely opposed to another speaker ouster, with members fatigued by the chaos of the 118th Congress. But sources speculated Greene could have around five members join her in her efforts.

Greene brushed off accusations she would be responsible if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) becomes speaker in result of a motion to vacate

"It's a lie to say that if we if I vacated him, we would be handing it over to Democrats. We have the majority. The only way that happens is if Republicans vote for Hakeem Jeffries or refuse to vote for Republican speaker," she said.

The bottom line: While Johnson has come under fire from conservatives over spending bills and FISA, some Democrats have voiced they would save Johnson from a similar fate as his predecessor.