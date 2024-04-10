Mike Johnson to hold "election integrity" presser with Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will hold a joint press conference on "election integrity" with former President Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Johnson is brandishing his ties to Trump – and hammering on a pet issue for the right-wing grassroots – as one of the ex-president's closest allies Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is threatening to try to topple the speaker.