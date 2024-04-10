Republican lawmakers' reactions to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) latest screed against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Tuesday ranged from exasperation to outright hostility. Why it matters: The antagonistic responses offer a glimpse at the internal headwinds pushing back against Greene as she threatens to force a vote to remove Johnson as speaker.

"I think that most people are exhausted," one House Republican told Axios of Greene's threats.

"Don't bother us. Airing your grievances is unnecessary."

Driving the news: Greene sent a five-page "dear colleague" letter to fellow Republicans on Tuesday morning laying out the case for Johnson's removal.

Greene took aim at the House's passage of a bipartisan spending bill last month and Johnson's plan to hold a vote on Ukraine aid – which she has said would be the trigger for her motion to vacate.

"If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican party— we are a Uniparty ... I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent," she wrote.

The latest: In interviews with Axios on Tuesday evening, more than a dozen House Republicans from across the party's ideological spectrum said they either skimmed the letter or hadn't read it at all.

"I glanced at it," said Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), adding, "I didn't think much of it."

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), asked if he read the letter, quipped, "I'm glad to say I was on the plane."

"I don't plan to read it and I don't plan to support her," said Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.).

"I have no idea what you're talking about," said Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) when asked about the letter, adding, "whatever. I mean, it's worthless ... I'm not going to support that" and calling Greene's threats "absolutely ridiculous."

Zoom in: Even members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, many of whom share Greene's frustrations with Johnson, either brushed off or side-stepped her attempts to build support for her crusade.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) said he "didn't read" the letter and "I don't think a motion to vacate makes any sense whatsoever."

"I have not looked at it yet," said Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.), adding, "I don't have any comment on anything she does."

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said Greene "does have some good ideas" but "it's time for us to be united on something, and our votes [on legislation] show where we are."

Between the lines: Greene's effort, like Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) successful push to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is engendering anger from some corners of the conference.

"We don't like this. We saw what happened in October and January. It's wrong," said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), referring to the two protracted speaker elections last year.

"It's wrong. It weakens the team. It creates anarchy, creates chaos."

Yes, but: Not everyone is unsympathetic to her complaints.

"I think Marjorie is smart, I think Marjorie is very dedicated to her job ... she's frustrated. I just came back from two weeks in the district, I've got a lot of frustrated constituents," said Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.).

"They want to see us be tough."

What she's saying: "Listen, Mike Johnson has thrown us into chaos ... He funded the Biden administration's agenda, that is chaos for a Republican majority," Greene told reporters.