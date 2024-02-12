House Republicans want recordings of Biden's special counsel interview
A trio of Republican-led House committees are demanding the Justice Department turn over any transcripts, video or audio from President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur's office.
Why it matters: Details of the 81-year-old president's memory lapses in the interview sparked a firestorm among lawmakers in both parties last week.
Driving the news: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) made the demand in a letter on Monday.
- The DOJ has previously rebuffed their requests for information about the special counsel probe on the grounds that it was ongoing, they wrote, adding that it "has now concluded."
- The committee chairs said the request is part of their impeachment inquiry into Biden.
- House Republicans are negotiating with Hur to testify to Congress as soon as early March, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The backdrop: The special counsel investigation was opened last January to probe Biden's retention of classified documents from his vice presidency.
- Hur ultimately decided not to recommend charges for Biden, with the report listing as a factor that Biden would present to a jury as a "sympathetic, well meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," citing his interview.
- Biden and the White House have pushed back strongly against the report's assertions about Biden's mental acuity.
What they're saying: Comer, Jordan and Smith wrote that they want to determine if any of the documents Biden retained are related to the Biden family business dealing they have been investigating.
- It is also part of their "oversight of the Department's commitment to impartial justice" and their prosecutions of former President Trump, they said, expressing skepticism of Hur's explanations for not charging Biden.
- The letter set a Feb. 19 deadline for turning over the requested documents.
The other side: House Democrats released a memo on Monday detailing how impeachment inquiry witnesses have pushed back on the notion that Biden was directly involved in his family members' business ventures.
- A DOJ spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment further.
